Registration now open for 15th annual Maui 5K

Maui Ocean Center’s Maui 5K

Maui Ocean Center will present the 15th annual Maui 5K from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026. Registration is now open, with new youth rates for ages 5 to 17.



Participants have the option to take part in a 5K run through Mā’alaea or walk an alternate mile-long loop. For those who can’t attend, a virtual run or walk is also offered. Proceeds from the event go directly to the community, providing funding for local schools.



“We hope to increase keiki participation with our new special youth pricing,” said Maui 5K co-founder Arlene Emerson. “Please spread the word and help us get more youth involved in our 2026 event.”

Registration for the Maui 5K is currently $30 for youth, $40 for adults (or $35 untimed) and $30 for the 1-mile run/walk (or $25 for keiki). Runners and walkers can indicate which school they’d like to support on their registration form.



Earlier this year, about 1,200 Maui residents and visitors — some from as far away as Canada and Brazil — ran and walked in the 14th annual Maui 5K, raising a record $72,000 for Maui County schools. The top 5 schools with the most participants were: Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School, Carden Academy of Maui, Kula Elementary School, Baldwin High School and Maui High School.



Online registration for next year’s run closes Feb. 24, 2026. To become a sponsor or volunteer for the race, visit maui5k.org or email maui5kinfo@gmail.com.