Amy Hānaialiʻi presents Kinohi: The Beginning, The Origin at MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Amy Hānaialiʻi’s Kinohi: The Beginning, The Origin, a concert in the Castle Theater, on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy: MACC)

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Kinohi: The Beginning, The Origin, a new concert by Grammy-nominated artist Amy Hānaialiʻi, on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Castle Theater. The performance will also feature Hālau Nā Kīpuʻupuʻu with Kumu Hula and fashion designer Micah Kamohoaliʻi.

Hānaialiʻi’s performance delves deep into her ancestral roots in Hawaiʻi, while also recounting the lineage a stories of her English, Ojibwe and Norwegian heritage and the paths they took. She invites audiences to explore the interconnectedness of our backgrounds while unlocking ancestral memories that have shaped our present and future. Stunning visuals and personal narratives will highlight the evening, with Hānaialiʻi joined on stage by her ʻohana and celebrated hālau.

This concert is part of the MACC’s signature Hoʻonanea Series, so there will be pre-show festivities in the courtyard, displays of arts and crafts, with dinner, snacks and a full range of beverages available for purchase.

This show will also feature Hālau Nā Kīpuʻupuʻu with Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoaliʻi. (Photo courtesy: MACC)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In support of Maui wildfire recovery, patrons are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank. Those who contribute will be entered into a drawing for a signed show poster and a meet-and-greet with the artist.

Tickets are priced at $25, $47, $67 and $87, with a limited number of $137 premium VIP tickets that include preferred seating and a post-show meet-and-greet with Hānaialiʻi. Discounts are available: 10% off for MACC members and 50% off for keiki under 12.

Tickets go on sale online only at mauiarts.org beginning Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. for MACC members and Friday, Sept. 26, for the general public. For membership details and ticketing benefits, visit mauiarts.org/membership