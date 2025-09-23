Evacuation order: Brush fire in area of Holomua in Pāʻia grows to 100 acres

Holomua fire in Pāʻia. Maui Now photo.

Update: 4:30 p.m., Sept. 23, 2025

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect following a fire first reported at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 near Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.

The County of Maui issued an update at 4:30 p.m. saying the American Red Cross had opened evacuation sites at Hāliʻimaile and Pukalani’s Hannibal Tavares community centers. Makawao’s Eddie Tam and Haʻikū community centers are still being prepped and not yet open. Evacuees are asked to bring food, water and supplies. Pets may be leashed and in crates.

Evacuation orders were issued by the Maui Emergency Management Agency at around 2:09 p.m. for multiple areas in Pāʻia due to smoke and proximity of the Holomua fire. Door-to-door evacuations, along with evacuations via EAS, WEA, Genasys, MEMA Alerts and a siren, have occurred. For specific zone locations, visit https://protect.genasys.com/search or download the Genasys Protect app.

Officials with the state Department of Education say school had already let out for the day at Pāʻia Elementary School, which is located on Baldwin Avenue. “There were just a few students in A+ on campus. As a precaution, staff transported those students to Baldwin Beach Park for families to pick up from there,” said Nanea Ching, Communications Director for the Hawai‘i State Department of Education in an email to Maui Now.

At around 2:50 p.m., Hawaiian Electric reported an estimated 497 customers are without power in the Pāʻia area. This was a request from the Maui Fire Department due to response efforts in the area. See the current outage map for latest information: Maui County Outage Map | Hawaiian Electric

Non-local traffic is asked to avoid Pāʻia. Closures include:

Baldwin Avenue at Makawao Union Church

Baldwin Avenue at Hāliʻimaile Road

Hāna Highway at Baldwin Avenue

Hāna Highway at Holomua Road

Pāʻia-bound lane of North Firebreak Road

Hāna Highway Pāʻia-bound lane at Haleakalā Highway

The County Budget meeting slated for tonight in Pāʻia has been canceled due to the fire.

Maui Fire Department has two helicopters, a battalion chief, four engines, one tanker, along with other assets responding. A state Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting unit is also onsite. Multiple private dozers, tankers and other assets are also responding.

The fire was first estimated to be four acres in size, but an updated estimate is not available at this time. County officials say that since then, fire spotting has occurred, and the fire is estimated at more than 100 acres.

MEMA is in full activation and its call center has been opened at 808-270-7285.

Update: 3:36 p.m. update

Maui Emergency Management Agency issued evacuation orders and warnings for multiple areas in Pāʻia due to smoke and proximity amid the Holomua fire. The orders went into effect at around 2:09 p.m. today, Sept. 23, 2025. The fire was first reported at 1:30 p.m. in an area near Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.

Door-to-door evacuations, along with evacuations via EAS, WEA, Genasys, MEMA Alerts and sirens, have occurred or are occurring, according to county officials.

A portion of Baldwin Avenue and Holomua Road are closed due to firefighting efforts. Maui Police issued a road closure update at 3:30 p.m. saying Baldwin Avenue is closed from Hāliʻimaile Road to Hāna Highway. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

At around 2:50 p.m., Hawaiian Electric reported an estimated 497 customers are without power in the Pāʻia area.

There are no brush fire size estimates at this time.

For specific zone locations, visit https://protect.genasys.com/search or download the Genasys Protect app. Images are also posted below for reference.











Holomua fire in Pāʻia. Maui Now photo.

