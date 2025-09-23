Gov. Green issues Emergency Proclamation to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Josh Green issued an Emergency Proclamation to protect public access to COVID-19 vaccines in Hawaiʻi following recent decisions by the federal government affecting vaccine availability.

On Aug. 27, 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration limited approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals over 65 years old and people as young as 6 months with at least one underlying medical condition. “This left healthy children and adults under 65 without a clear pathway to protection, despite evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective,” according to a news release from the governor.

On Sept. 19, 2025, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over the age of 6 months subject to shared clinical decision-making. “The recent ACIP vote imposes a new process for pharmacists that creates confusion and hesitancy to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, because it is unclear what actions pharmacists must take to satisfy these new requirements,” according to the news release.

This emergency proclamation allows Hawaiʻi pharmacists to continue providing the vaccine to anyone age 3 and older who wants it, in accordance with the West Coast Health Alliance COVID-19 vaccine recommendations — without requiring a doctor’s prescription.

Hawaiʻi’s action aligns with the recommendations of the West Coast Health Alliance — a partnership with California, Oregon and Washington — “which has emphasized science-based, consistent public health guidance across member states.”

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has reviewed these recommendations and affirmed them as evidence-based practices that protect families and communities. The proclamation ensures that Hawaiʻi residents will continue to benefit from this regional expertise and coordinated approach, especially during a period of federal uncertainty,” according to the release.

“This proclamation is about protecting lives and keeping our communities safe. COVID-19 is still with us and vaccines remain one of our most powerful tools to prevent severe illness and avoid hospitalizations,” said Green. “Cutting off access for healthy children and adults would put Hawai‘i families at risk. As a physician, father and Governor, I have to stand up for science and evidence-based protection for our local families, and we will always act to make sure care remains accessible to everyone who needs it.”

Pharmacies are the primary point of access for many vaccinations across Hawaiʻi, especially in rural and neighbor island communities. “Without this emergency action, many residents would face additional barriers to care, including wait times for physician visits and reduced availability of appointments,” according to the news release.

“Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Hawaiʻi’s people. This proclamation helps ensure that everyone in Hawaiʻi who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get one, and I applaud our local health plans for continuing to cover these vaccinations at no cost to patients,” said Green.

The Emergency Proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect through Nov. 22, 2025, unless terminated or superseded earlier. A copy of the emergency proclamation can be found here.