Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines launch Atmos for Business

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are rolling out a new self-managed business travel program that rewards companies and their employees. (PC: Alaska Air Group)

A new travel program is giving small and mid-sized businesses with at least $5,000 in annual travel expenses special benefits and rewards. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have launched Atmos for Business, a self-managed booking and rewards platform that allows companies and their employees to earn points while streamlining corporate travel.

Businesses earn one point for every dollar spent on Alaska or Hawaiian flights, with points redeemable for future travel on both airlines and more than 30 global partners. Employees also benefit by linking their personal Atmos Rewards accounts to earn points and receive a 10% bonus of status points on flights booked through the program.

The platform offers modernized booking flow, corporate wallets for unused ticket funds, team-based travel management and reporting tools. For intra-Hawai‘i travel, guests receive two free checked bags and free same-day standby travel to access an earlier flight on the same route.

To complement the program, the airlines are offering the new Atmos Rewards Visa Business card, which provides an annual $99 Companion Fare, free checked bags, preferred boarding and triple points on airline purchases. And for a limited time, new enrollees can earn 80,000 bonus points by spending $5,000 or more within 90 days of opening an account.

Atmos for Business arrives on the heels of Atmos Rewards, the newly launched joint loyalty program between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The air carriers announced that existing HawaiianMiles accounts will automatically be transitioned to Atmos Rewards on Oct. 1, 2025.

Atmos Rewards offers a host of new frequent flyer perks, and starting in 2026, members will be allowed to choose how they want to earn points and status, including:

Distance traveled: 1 mile flown = 1 point;

Price paid: $1 spent on tickets and upgrades = 5 points;

Segments flown: 1 flight segment flown = 500 points.

For more information or to enroll in Atmos for Business, visit alaskaair.com/atmosforbusiness.