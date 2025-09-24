Hawaiʻi families to see SNAP reductions for third year in a row beginning Oct. 1

Canned foods. Maui Now stock photo

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is preparing families across the state for upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), effective Oct. 1, 2025.

Because of adjustments made by the US Department of Agriculture to the Thrifty Food Plan in 2021 — the federal formula used to determine benefit levels nationwide — households in Hawaiʻi will see a reduction in their monthly SNAP benefit. On average, the decrease will be about $8 per person per month. For example, a single-person household will see about an $11 reduction, while a family of four will see about a $34 per-person reduction.

“This change is not easy for families who are already working hard to make ends meet, and we know every dollar matters when putting food on the table,” said state DHS Director Ryan Yamane. “DHS is committed to walking alongside households during this transition.”

DHS encourages families to take the following steps:

Update household information: Reporting expenses such as rent, child care and out-of-pocket medical costs may help households receive more benefits.

Explore additional resources: Programs like DA BUX (discounts on local produce), WIC (healthy food for pregnant people, new moms, and keiki under 5), Free and Reduced-Price School Meals and SUN Bucks (summer grocery support for keiki) can help stretch food budgets.

Call for help: Families can contact DHS Processing Centers or dial 2-1-1 (Aloha United Way) to be connected with food resources and SNAP outreach partners in their community.

“This is the third year of federally required reductions for Hawaiʻi and we know it will be felt across households,” Yamane said. “While DHS cannot change the federal formula, we can make sure families have clear information and guidance to maximize their benefits, as well as access to the many community programs that can help fill the gap.”

For more information, families can contact their local DHS Processing Center or call 2-1-1.