Hawai‘i Energy, Hawaiian Council provide no-cost appliances for Maui wildfire recovery

Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy. PC: Hawaiʻi Energy.

Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s energy conservation program, in partnership with the Hawaiian Council, has launched the Maui Residential Rebuild Program, aimed at helping wildfire-impacted Lahaina residents rebuild their homes sustainably and affordably.

Through June 30, 2026, or until funds are exhausted, the program will offer eligible families no-cost, Energy Star-certified appliances and provide enhanced rebates on a variety of energy-efficient upgrades for qualifying rebuild projects.

“Maui families have endured unimaginable loss, and rebuilding is more than just replacing what was lost,” said Caroline Carl, executive director at Hawai‘i Energy. “Two years after the wildfires, we are reminded that recovery takes time and ongoing support. By providing no-cost, energy-efficient appliances, we can help ease the financial challenges of recovery while creating homes that are healthier, more comfortable and less costly to power.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

No-cost appliances, including front-load washers, electric dryers and top-freezer refrigerators, are available to applicants vetted by the Hawaiian Council who meet significant-need criteria, including loss of a primary residence, being underinsured or uninsured, financial hardship or vulnerable status such as elderly residents, families with young children or individuals with disabilities. Eligible homeowners must have rebuilds or property remediations completed with an enclosed frame with walls and a roof.

“The Hawaiian Council is committed to making sure recovery efforts also move us toward a more affordable and resilient future,” said Josh Stanbro, chief administrator of Kalāhiki, the Hawaiian Council’s energy and climate initiative. “By partnering with Hawai‘i Energy, we can put tools directly into the hands of families — appliances that cut utility bills, save energy and provide real support as they work to rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Enhanced Rebates

Enhanced Rebates are available to a broader group of eligible homeowners, including those in wildfire-affected zip codes (96761, 96767, 96790), participants in specific rebuilding construction projects such as Ke Ao Maluhia, Kawaipapa, and La‘ikū, and custom rebuilds pre-approved by Hawai‘i Energy. Rebates include:

$150 for Energy Star freezers

$70 for Energy Star dishwashers

$75 for induction cooktops

$75 for Energy Star smart thermostats

$20 for power switches

$100 for solar attic fans

$500 for central AC systems

$800 for VRF mini-split AC systems

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the Maui Residential Rebuild Program, including eligibility details and applications, visit https://helpingmaui.org/appliances.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Completed applications can be submitted in-person at the Hawaiian Council’s Kākoʻo Maui Distribution Center located at 270 Dairy Road in Kahului, or via email at kakoomaui@hawaiiancouncil.org.