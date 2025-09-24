Maui News

Holomua Fire in Pāʻia: 50% contained, no forward progress overnight, 380 acres burned

By Wendy Osher
 September 24, 2025, 8:34 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)

The Holomua Fire that started Tuesday afternoon in Pāʻia on Maui burned an estimated 380 acres and was 50% contained this morning, with no forward progress reported overnight.

Maui Fire Department Public Information Officer, Christopher Stankis issued an update this morning saying firefighters spent the night monitoring the perimeter and addressing hot spots and flare ups. The Maui Fire Department firefighters supported by tankers and heavy equipment will continue work today to improve containment and work toward extinguishment, he said.

Portions of Baldwin Avenue above and below Pāʻia school and Holomua Road are closed to traffic as County of Maui Public Works crews remove hazardous trees that pose a risk to public safety, according to department reports.

  • Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)
  • Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)
  • Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)
  • Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)
  • Holomua Fire in Pāʻia, Maui. PC: County of Maui (9.23.25)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Firefighting assets on the ground Tuesday included: six engines, three wildland apparatus, two tankers, two State of Hawaiʻi airport fire apparatus, contract tankers and heavy equipment. There were also three helicopters working to douse the flames.

Today, fire suppression will include two fire engines, two wildland apparatus, and two tankers, supported by heavy and equipment and tankers from private contractors, according to fire officials. Winds this morning were trades blowing at 5-10 mph.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency noted that evacuations of 1,672 people took place on Tuesday afternoon as a precautionary measure in and around Pāʻia. The evacuation orders were lifted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. FEMA authorized the use of federal Fire Management Assistance Grant funds to assist the state in combating the blaze.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MFD officials say only one home was threatened yesterday, but did not burn. No structures were threatened this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The brush fire was first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area long Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 1 day ago