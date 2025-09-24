Pāʻia Elementary to remain closed Thursday

Pāʻia School, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 25, as post-fire cleaning and safety assessments continue. The closure impacts both students and staff of Pāʻia Elementary School.

Although the campus did not sustain direct fire damage, cleaning and restoration are needed due to smoke and soot from Tuesday’s brushfire in Pāʻia.

Officials with the state Department of Education say the closure allows facilities crews to complete this work and ensure a safe learning and working environment.