Public comment sought for Waikapū sewer and water upgrade project

A map shows the extent of proposed sewage and waterline improvements in the vicinity of Waiko Road in Waikapu. PC: Munekiyo Hiraga

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management is seeking public comment on a proposed $6 million project to upgrade Waikapū sewage and waterline systems.

A draft environmental assessment has been posted for the Waikō Road Subdivision Sewer System improvements project. Public comments are due Oct. 23 via email to consultant Munekiyo Hiraga at planning@munekiyohiraga.com.

The draft environmental assessment is available for viewing here.

The proposed yearlong project includes the construction of approximately 5,800 linear feet of gravity sewerline and service laterals to connect about 100 lots to the County’s wastewater system. The new sewerlines would provide an alternative to the cesspools or septic tanks currently used by these homes for wastewater disposal, which may have long-term effects on the environment.

The Department of Environmental Management said the project is consistent with its mission to protect public health and the environment by developing and operating the county’s wastewater infrastructure.

The project is also being coordinated with the Department of Water Supply to include waterline replacement. These improvements would replace existing aging water infrastructure and allow for the installation of fire hydrants.

The proposed work is located within several county-owned roads, including West Waikō Road, Wilikona Place, Kemoa Place, Keilio Place, Honua Place, Nuna Place, Kilohi Street, and Old Waikapū Road. A portion of the work will also be done on the state-owned Honoapiʻilani Highway.