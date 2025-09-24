Rep. Tokuda, Sen. Hirono introduce bill to protect tropical plants

Photo of a County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation native plant nursery. PC: County of Maui

US Rep. Jill Tokuda and US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono have introduced the Tropical Plant Health Initiative Act, legislation aimed at expanding research and grant funding opportunities to help combat pests and diseases affecting tropical plants including coffee plants, macadamia trees and other iconic Hawaiʻi staples.

The bill would increase support for tropical plant research by prioritizing relevant applications for USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) grants and creating dedicated funding. This would unlock targeted federal support for research and development, integrated pest management and other initiatives intended to protect and improve the health of tropical floriculture and nursery crops.

“Tropical crops like kalo, ʻulu, coffee, bananas, and macadamia nuts are more than economic lifelines for Hawaiʻi’s farmers and small businesses. They are the foods we share, the traditions we carry and a vital part of who we are as communities,” said Tokuda said. “That’s why Senator Hirono and I introduced the Tropical Plant Health Initiative Act, to protect these crops from pests, climate change and disease, and to safeguard our communities’ future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The legislation is also co-sponsored by Rep. Ed Case and Sen. Brian Schatz.

Full text of the bill can be found here.

Maiʻa (banana). PC: Wendy Osher