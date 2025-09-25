Maui News

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i opens online booking for camp rentals

September 25, 2025, 10:30 AM HST
The new camp rental page for Camp Pi‘iholo in Upcountry, Maui. The website also includes camps on Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu. (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i)

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i has launched an online booking system for its three camp properties on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui.

The platform allows families, schools, businesses and community groups to view pricing, availability and details for Camp Kilohana (Hawai‘i Island), Camp Paumalū (North Shore, O‘ahu) and Camp Pi‘iholo (Upcountry, Maui).

Camps have hosted a wide variety of groups in recent years, including local and Mainland Girl Scout troops, Hawai‘i-based businesses, private schools, faith-based organizations and nonprofit partners. With the new booking site, Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i hopes to strengthen these relationships while introducing the camps to new renters seeking affordable, meaningful and scenic spaces.

Revenue from rentals supports Girl Scouts programs statewide, including leadership development, outdoor education, STEM and community service for girls.

Camp tours are available by appointment.

For more information or to reserve a camp, visit https://www.gshawaii.org/en/stem-center/Camp.html.

