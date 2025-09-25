Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed Friday

Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 26, as post-fire cleaning and safety assessments continue. This closure affects both students and staff of Pāʻia Elementary School.

Although the campus did not sustain direct fire damage, cleaning and restoration are needed due to smoke and soot from Tuesday’s brushfire in Pāʻia. The closure allows facilities crews to complete this work and ensure a safe learning and working environment.