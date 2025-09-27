East Maui Water Authority grants available for community and watershed stewardship

File photo (2024): Volunteers plant trees in East Maui. Community members and organizations are invited to apply for East Maui Water Authority inaugural grants program supporting watershed restoration, education, research and cultural knowledge-sharing in the region. Courtesy photo

The County of Maui Department of the East Maui Water Authority is launching its inaugural grant program and inviting applications from individuals, nonprofits and for-profit businesses for projects that support watershed restoration, education, research and cultural knowledge-sharing in Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Honomanū and Huelo. The grant period will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026.

Applications will be accepted Oct. 1 through 5 p.m. Nov. 5, 2025.

To help guide residents through the application process and answer questions, two free East Maui Water Authority sessions will be held, including an in-person workshop Oct. 1, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Haʻikū Community Center and an online meeting Oct. 8, 2025, from 4 to 5 p.m. via Microsoft Teams (visit mauicounty.gov/2859/EMWA-Grants-Program for link; no registration needed).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grants Program guidelines and requirements will be listed on the East Maui Water Authority grants webpage. Activities eligible for support include, but are not limited to, the following:

Watershed restoration and stewardship (care of ʻauwai, loʻi kalo, invasive species control and other forms of mālama ʻāina)

Community education and cultural knowledge-sharing (e.g., documenting, sharing and amplifying ʻike kupuna)

Data collection and research (streamflow monitoring, rainfall monitoring and related studies)

More information, including grant application forms, can be found on the EMWA webpage by Oct. 1: mauicounty.gov/2859/EMWA-Grants-Program. Forms and information may be requested by calling (808) 793-9785 or emailing emwagrants@co.maui.hi.us.

Applications submitted by email or by hand delivery must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 5, 2025. The grant program is unable to accept late applications and extension requests. Contact East Maui Water Authority staff in advance to schedule an appointment to hand deliver a completed application. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Nov. 5, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to confirm with EMWA staff that their application has been received.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The East Maui Water Authority was created in 2022 after Maui County voters approved a charter amendment to establish the department. Guided by the ‘Aha Wai O Maui Hikina board, East Maui Water Authority launched in 2024 and is responsible for watershed management and sustainable water distribution in East Maui.