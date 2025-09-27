Maui News

Holomua fire 100% contained

September 27, 2025, 6:01 AM HST
PC: Maui Fire Department / County of Maui

Maui firefighters gained 100% containment on the Holomua Fire at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. The fire burned 380 acres since it was first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, along the upper portion of Holomua Road, about a mile below the Baldwin Avenue intersection, in Pāʻia. 

Firefighters will continue to work to locate and extinguish hot spots within the fire perimeter.

The public is urged to use caution along Baldwin Avenue as firefighters are sometimes working along the road, and fire apparatus are on the road as well.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

