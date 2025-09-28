Lahaina Community Meeting moves online Oct. 1; state to provide KKIII School update

File photo (2024): King Kamehameha III Elementary School’s temporary campus. An update on the school will be provided by state officials in an upcoming Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Courtesy photo

The County of Maui’s monthly Lahaina Community Meeting, usually held in-person, will instead be held online at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, via Zoom.

Topics to be discussed during the Oct. 1 webinar include:

King Kamehameha III Elementary School update provided by the State of Hawaiʻi.

A status update by the US Army Corps of Engineers on the transfer of wildfire debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site (TDS) at Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui, as well as information on the TDS restoration plan.

Results from the latest TDS environmental monitoring quarterly report.

Updates from the County Office of Recovery, including an update on the Hoʻokumu Hou housing programs funded by Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations, with officials from the above mentioned agencies as well as the County’s Department of Planning and Department of Environmental Management, Hawaiian Electric Co. and 4Leaf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for the webinar is required; to register, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events. A live broadcast of the webinar also will be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

The decision to move the meeting online was made in consideration of the community’s time during a busy week, which includes the much-anticipated return of the Maui County Fair from Oct. 2-5.

Residents are also encouraged to attend the Lahaina Town Commercial Area Open House, scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The open house — a follow-up to the workshops and open houses on commercial area street connectivity and mobility hosted by the Office of Recovery in June — will give the community the opportunity to view design options for the Lahaina commercial core, talk with the project team and provide feedback. The public is welcome to drop in at any time during the open house.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the open house, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/recover/rebuild-lahaina-plan.