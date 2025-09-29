New Lāna‘i Farmers Market on first Saturday of month will offer local food, fish, plants, more. PC: County of Maui

The long-anticipated Lānaʻi Farmers Market – a collaboration among County of Maui and nonprofit partners – will kick off this Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at Lāna‘i Entry Park (next to the fire station) and continue every first Saturday of the month.

The new farmers market will offer local produce, fish, eggs, flowers and plant seedlings, among other items, and provide Lāna‘i residents with locally grown food and business opportunities for island producers.

The market is a collaborative effort among County of Maui Department of Agriculture, Maui County Council Member Gabe Johnson, County Department of Parks and Recreation and the nonprofit Hawai‘i Farmers Union (HFU) Lāna‘i Chapter, which will manage the market.

County Department of Agriculture Director Kali Arce said the Lāna‘i Farmers Market will complement the existing Saturday market at Dole Park by offering additional options for Lāna‘i produce and products.

“The community will be able to purchase Lāna‘i-grown produce and Lāna‘i-made hot foods that will be made with at least 50% Lāna‘i-grown ingredients,” Director Arce added. “Also, the market will improve the local economy by supporting Lāna‘i agriculture producers. Importantly, agriculture lands are being put into food production and can incentivize others to grow more food. Any amount of food locally grown or harvested — be it produce, eggs, meat, or fish — will reduce the amount of food needed to be imported.”

Council Member Johnson, whose residency seat covers Lāna‘i, praised the first-ever farmers market on County park land.

“Iʻm so happy to have the first-ever farmers market on a County park happen on Lāna‘I,” he said. “With the costs of food rising with inflation it’s important that our communities gain access to healthy locally produced food. It’s a win for our farmers. It’s a win for our families.”

“Markets like this create space for farmers, ranchers and fishers to connect directly with neighbors, and that keeps more of our food grown, caught and sold here at home,” said Kirsten Ham, HFU Chief Operating Officer. “Covering vendor fees for the first six months is one way HFU is glad to support, and we’re excited to see how this market strengthens food security and opportunity on Lāna‘i.”

As the market grows, it will expand its food access programs, including the Maui County-supported Lāna‘i Food Stimulus Program, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the statewide DA BUX program, which doubles the spending power of SNAP customers purchasing local produce.

Lāna‘i food producers interested in joining the market are invited to complete the vendor application, which can be found on the County’s Agriculture department page, https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture.

For questions, contact lanaifarmersmarket@co.maui.hi.us or call 808-270-8276.