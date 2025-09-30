Hawai‘i Tourism Authority invites Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents to shape tourism plans

Waikamoi in East Maui. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority invites Maui County residents to participate in community input sessions, which will provide an opportunity for community members to share their insights, experiences and ideas on the future of tourism on their island.

“These sessions are a chance for residents to share their mana‘o on tourism in a way that reflects the needs, values and priorities of their communities,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA.

The community’s input will help inform the development of the Maui Nui Destination Management Plan. The plan aims to balance the benefits of tourism with the needs of residents, preserve natural and cultural resources, and enhance residents’ quality of life, while also enriching the visitor experience on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

These meetings mark the second of three rounds of sessions with Maui County residents. They will continue conversations started at the August meetings, where residents shared their thoughts on how tourism affects their lives. The third round will take place in December.

“At these meetings, we will ask residents more about specific places, the issues they experience and their ideas to address them,” Anderson said.

Meeting details:

Registration is required. Participants must live in Maui County to register, as the meetings will focus on island-specific topics. All sessions are free and will be conducted in person from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents can RSVP using the links below.

Similar in-person community meetings are also taking place on Hawai‘i Island.

Kailua-Kona , West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Oct. 1.

, West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Oct. 1. Hilo, County of Hawai‘i Aupuni Center Conference Room, Oct. 2.

Last Thursday in Kaimukī, O‘ahu residents shared concerns about tourism-related issues, with the primary focus being on the need for island-wide planning initiatives. Residents provided examples of how changes in hours of operation at one beach or snorkeling site have led to increased traffic at other nearby beaches and sites, which lack adequate parking and safety personnel to handle the influx. Residents also expressed concern about making places accessible to people with physical limitations and ensuring communications are multilingual.

Community input from the 2020 meetings has already driven tangible action across the islands. This includes the installation of an automated gate at O‘ahu’s Koko Head Trail to alleviate congestion, the development of Kaua‘i’s Coconut Market Place Mobility Hub Plan, pamphlets created to educate visitors about visiting Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi responsibly and the creation of the Mālama Maui Hikina pilot program to manage hotspots along the Hāna Highway, as well as the launch of a stewardship program at Pololū Valley on Hawai‘i Island.

To learn more about how community feedback informed HTA programs and initiatives, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org.