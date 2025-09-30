Maui News

Support breast cancer screenings on Maui and Lāna‘i this October

September 30, 2025, 1:42 PM HST
Shop, sip and dine to support breast cancer screenings this October. (Photo Courtesy: Maui Health Foundation)

The Maui Health Foundation has announced events, vendors and restaurants participating in this month’s Kōkua 4 a Cause fundraiser. For every $200 raised, the Maui Health Foundation will be able to fund a mammogram for a woman in need on Maui and Lāna‘i.

Local partners are hosting a variety of opportunities to shop, sip and dine, with proceeds benefiting Kōkua 4 a Cause. Participating events include the following:

  • Four Seasons Wailea – Rosé & Lei Kickoff (Oct. 1, 5–11 p.m.) Kick off the month with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé and receive a lei, with special guest Naomi Smith from Laurent-Perrier. Specialty desserts and a month-long promotion continue through October.
  • Mālama Yo Mama – Slumber Party Soiree (Oct. 17, 6–9:30 p.m. at Kollab in Wailuku)
  • Empower Fitness Maui – Burpees for Boobs (Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m.) Every rep raises funds for local breast cancer screenings.
  • Lilly Pulitzer – Community Giving Event (Oct. 17, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.) During the Print With Purpose launch, 10% of proceeds will be donated to Kokua 4 a Cause.
  • Level Up Maui – Community Event at KCC Park (Oct. 18, 7 a.m.) 50% of proceeds benefit the Maui Health Foundation. Register here.
  • Oskie Rice Event Center – Sip Pink VIP Lounge (Oct. 24–26) Enjoy a Pink Drink at the Oskie Rice Memorial Rodeo and visit the Maui Health Foundation booth to give back.

Visit these participating vendors and restaurants during the month of October and a portion of their proceeds will support Kōkua 4 a Cause. The list includes:

  • Aloha Ladies – A portion of every Aloha Ladies Hat purchase
  • Anytime Fitness – Donating $50 for every new member who joins during October
  • Bling Bing – 100% of Strawberry Shave Ice sales
  • Healthy Kids Running Series – Donating 10% of your registration fee for the Fall Season
  • Honolulu Cookie Company – 100% of Maui product proceeds
  • Island Art Party – 10% of October proceeds
  • Kandles by Sam – 20% of sales for the month of October
  • Kohola Brewery & Mahalo Ale Works (Lahaina Brewing Co) – A pink drink and beer
  • Lāna‘i City Grill – Special wine dinner with proceeds donated
  • Lāna‘i Service Station – $1 from Friday sandwich specials
  • Lipslide Grindz Salty n Sweet – $1 from every ‘Akala (pink vanilla) kettle corn
  • Mama’s Fish House – $5 from every Ho’okipa Sunset cocktail
  • Maui Brewing Co. – $1 from every Kīhei Kolsch Beer purchased at their Kīhei location
  • MauiKine Designs – Kōkua Capsule (tee + tote)
  • Maui Mushrooms & More – 20% from October sales
  • Merriman’s / Monkeypod / ‘Ulu Kitchen – $5 from every Lokelani Spritz
  • Momona Bakery – 10% of the Vanilla Latte w/ pink strawberry cold foam & a berry-filled
  • The Pinnacle Maui – S1 from every cornbread
  • Pint & Cork – Pink Aperol Spritz! For every Aperol Spritz
  • Pizza Madness – $25 pizza + 2 beverage special, when you mention “Kōkua”
  • Point Break Pizza & Panini – Every Wednesday this October 10% of all proceeds
  • Richard’s Market, Lāna‘i – 10% of Pink Roses + S1 from Friday Poke Bowls
  • Roselani Scoop Shop – Aloha Cherry Truffle
  • Shane’s Steam Cleaning – 10% of upholstery cleaning proceeds
  • Slappy Cakes – Guava Vanilla Cream Shake, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles
  • Tiffany’s Restaurant & Bar – Proceeds from all Greens dishes
  • Tikehau Lounge – $2 from the “Shiso Ono” special cocktail
  • Tin Roof – $1 from every kale salad sold
  • Tokyo Tei Restaurant – S1 from every Teishoku B
  • Vida Coffee by Sip Me Maui – “Kōkua 4 Cause Latte” golden milk latte w/ pink sprinkles
Fundraising starts in October. Call 808-242-2632 for more info.

