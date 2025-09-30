Support breast cancer screenings on Maui and Lāna‘i this October

Shop, sip and dine to support breast cancer screenings this October. (Photo Courtesy: Maui Health Foundation)

The Maui Health Foundation has announced events, vendors and restaurants participating in this month’s Kōkua 4 a Cause fundraiser. For every $200 raised, the Maui Health Foundation will be able to fund a mammogram for a woman in need on Maui and Lāna‘i.

Local partners are hosting a variety of opportunities to shop, sip and dine, with proceeds benefiting Kōkua 4 a Cause. Participating events include the following:

Four Seasons Wailea – Rosé & Lei Kickoff (Oct. 1, 5–11 p.m.) Kick off the month with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé and receive a lei, with special guest Naomi Smith from Laurent-Perrier. Specialty desserts and a month-long promotion continue through October.

Visit these participating vendors and restaurants during the month of October and a portion of their proceeds will support Kōkua 4 a Cause. The list includes:

Aloha Ladies – A portion of every Aloha Ladies Hat purchase

– A portion of every Aloha Ladies Hat purchase Anytime Fitness – Donating $50 for every new member who joins during October

– Donating $50 for every new member who joins during October Bling Bing – 100% of Strawberry Shave Ice sales

– 100% of Strawberry Shave Ice sales Healthy Kids Running Series – Donating 10% of your registration fee for the Fall Season

– Donating 10% of your registration fee for the Fall Season Honolulu Cookie Company – 100% of Maui product proceeds

– 100% of Maui product proceeds Island Art Party – 10% of October proceeds

– 10% of October proceeds Kandles by Sam – 20% of sales for the month of October

– 20% of sales for the month of October Kohola Brewery & Mahalo Ale Works (Lahaina Brewing Co) – A pink drink and beer

– A pink drink and beer Lāna‘i City Grill – Special wine dinner with proceeds donated

– Special wine dinner with proceeds donated Lāna‘i Service Station – $1 from Friday sandwich specials

– $1 from Friday sandwich specials Lipslide Grindz Salty n Sweet – $1 from every ‘Akala (pink vanilla) kettle corn

– $1 from every ‘Akala (pink vanilla) kettle corn Mama’s Fish House – $5 from every Ho’okipa Sunset cocktail

– $5 from every Ho’okipa Sunset cocktail Maui Brewing Co. – $1 from every Kīhei Kolsch Beer purchased at their Kīhei location

– $1 from every Kīhei Kolsch Beer purchased at their Kīhei location MauiKine Designs – Kōkua Capsule (tee + tote)

– Kōkua Capsule (tee + tote) Maui Mushrooms & More – 20% from October sales

– 20% from October sales Merriman’s / Monkeypod / ‘Ulu Kitchen – $5 from every Lokelani Spritz

– $5 from every Lokelani Spritz Momona Bakery – 10% of the Vanilla Latte w/ pink strawberry cold foam & a berry-filled

– 10% of the Vanilla Latte w/ pink strawberry cold foam & a berry-filled The Pinnacle Maui – S1 from every cornbread

– S1 from every cornbread Pint & Cork – Pink Aperol Spritz! For every Aperol Spritz

– Pink Aperol Spritz! For every Aperol Spritz Pizza Madness – $25 pizza + 2 beverage special, when you mention “Kōkua”

– $25 pizza + 2 beverage special, when you mention “Kōkua” Point Break Pizza & Panini – Every Wednesday this October 10% of all proceeds

– Every Wednesday this October 10% of all proceeds Richard’s Market, Lāna‘i – 10% of Pink Roses + S1 from Friday Poke Bowls

10% of Pink Roses + S1 from Friday Poke Bowls Roselani Scoop Shop – Aloha Cherry Truffle

– Aloha Cherry Truffle Shane’s Steam Cleaning – 10% of upholstery cleaning proceeds

– 10% of upholstery cleaning proceeds Slappy Cakes – Guava Vanilla Cream Shake, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles

– Guava Vanilla Cream Shake, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles Tiffany’s Restaurant & Bar – Proceeds from all Greens dishes

– Proceeds from all Greens dishes Tikehau Lounge – $2 from the “Shiso Ono” special cocktail

– $2 from the “Shiso Ono” special cocktail Tin Roof – $1 from every kale salad sold

– $1 from every kale salad sold Tokyo Tei Restaurant – S1 from every Teishoku B

– S1 from every Teishoku B Vida Coffee by Sip Me Maui – “Kōkua 4 Cause Latte” golden milk latte w/ pink sprinkles

Fundraising starts in October. Call 808-242-2632 for more info.