Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui to hold 5th annual Perfect Pairings event Nov. 15

This year’s Perfect Pairings fundraiser will be held at the Fairmont Kea Lani, featuring the bold flavors of the newly re-opened Kō Restaurant. (Courtesy: Kō Restaurant)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui will host its signature fundraiser, Perfect Pairings Maui, on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea.

The evening will showcase bold flavors from Kō Restaurant alongside wines and cocktails, bringing people together to celebrate food, friendship and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event directly support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui’s one-to-one mentoring programs, which empower Maui’s keiki to achieve educational success, build self-confidence, avoid risky behaviors and reach for brighter futures.

“This event is all about connection — pairing great food with a great cause,” said Courtney Ikawa, regional director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. “Every ticket and every auction item helps create life-changing mentoring friendships for Maui’s youth.”

The event features live entertainment and a silent auction, including a new Mystery Pairings station, where bidders can win unique item pairings.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at: https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/40368-perfect-pairings-maui-2025