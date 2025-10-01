Limited tickets available for this month’s Mokuʻula showing

Mokuʻula painting – King’s View – by Janet Spreiter

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation on Wednesday said tickets are still available for the upcoming screening of E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). The showing usually fills out quickly, so organizers say this is a rare last-minute opportunity.

The free screening will take place on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center in Wailuku. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Since its premiere, Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula has moved audiences with its breathtaking animation, immersive sound design, and profound storytelling. The film tells the story of the sacred site of Mokuʻula —once home to King Kamehameha III— reviving its spirit and historical significance. Though Mokuʻula now rests beneath Malu ʻUlu o Lele Park in Lahaina, its enduring legacy continues to inspire reflection and reverence.

Support for this free event is provided by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

Event Details:

When: Oct. 10, 2025, at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free (reservation required at LahainaRestoration.org)

Parking: Free after 5 p.m.

Location: The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Rd.