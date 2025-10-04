Free pesticide disposal event coming to Maui Oct. 30

2025 Maui pesticide disposal event announcement. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity will host a free pesticide disposal event on Maui, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event gives participants the opportunity to safely dispose of up to 250 pounds of canceled, suspended, unwanted, or unlabeled pesticides and pesticidal waste at no cost.

Participants must register by Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s (DAB’s) Pesticide Disposal Program (PDP) – now in its second year – helps farmers, nurseries, landscapers and commercial businesses clear out old or hazardous pesticides in a safe and environmentally responsible way.

From September 2023 through August 2024, DAB hosted its first PDP in over 16 years. The program saw 222 participants, and collected 39,200 pounds of pesticide waste, including 7,132 pounds from Maui island.

Contractor EnviroServices & Training Center handles the disposal of pesticide waste, adhering to strict guidelines and industry best practices, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

Resources, registration forms, accepted material lists and safety tips are available on the program website: hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program.

For questions, comments or concerns, contact Adam Williams, Pesticide Disposal Program project manager, 808-973-9408, adam.williams@hawaii.gov.