98th Maui County Fair 2025 photos

October 5, 2025, 5:00 AM HST
Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.

The last chance to catch the 98th Maui County Fair is on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the War Memorial Stadium Complex. The event features E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

Information on rides and the EK Fernandez Fun Pass App are available here.

Maui County Fair entertainment lineup

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025
Presented by Makena Golf & Beach Club

  • 12:30 p.m. — Mark Yamanaka
  • 2 p.m. — Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva
  • 3:30 p.m. — Ku‘uipo Kumukahi
  • 5 p.m. — Keali‘i Reichel and Hālau Ke‘alaokamaile with Nā Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel and Henohea Kāne
  • 6:30 p.m. — Nā Leo Pilimehana
  • 8 p.m. — Nuff Sedd
New memories were created this year as the fair returns to Maui after a six year hiatus. Enjoy some of the moments captured by our staff, press images and readers below:

Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.
Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.
Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.
Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.
Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub
  • Super Twister long exposure. (Photo by James D.)
  • Super Twister long exposure. (Photo by James D.)
  • Super Twister long exposure. (Photo by James D.)
  • The thrilling Super Twister is not for the faint of heart. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Keiki ride the merry-go-round at the Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • A father plays milk can toss with his baby at the Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Riders enjoy the Super Twister ride on opening night. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Colorful rides and a joyous atmosphere highlight opening night of the 98th Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Roll a Ball on opening night of the 98th Maui County Fair. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • A local favorite, the Wave Swinger ride, returns to the Maui County Fair in 2025. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Youth experience Pharaoh’s Fury on opening day of the 98th Maui County Fair (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)
  • Riders enjoy the Super Twister ride on opening night. (Photo by JD Pells / Maui Now)

