98th Maui County Fair 2025 photos

Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.

The last chance to catch the 98th Maui County Fair is on Sunday, Oct. 5 at the War Memorial Stadium Complex. The event features E.K. Fernandez rides, contests, food booths and other activities at the War Memorial Special Events Complex.

Information on rides and the EK Fernandez Fun Pass App are available here.

Maui County Fair entertainment lineup

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Presented by Makena Golf & Beach Club

12:30 p.m. — Mark Yamanaka

2 p.m. — Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka with Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva

3:30 p.m. — Ku‘uipo Kumukahi

5 p.m. — Keali‘i Reichel and Hālau Ke‘alaokamaile with Nā Kumu Hula Kealiʻi Reichel and Henohea Kāne

6:30 p.m. — Nā Leo Pilimehana

8 p.m. — Nuff Sedd

New memories were created this year as the fair returns to Maui after a six year hiatus. Enjoy some of the moments captured by our staff, press images and readers below:

