New ‘Digital Navigator’ program coming soon to Maui libraries

Digital Navigators launch press conference. (Courtesy: Office of the Lieutenant Governor)

Residents on Maui will soon be able to get free, one-on-one help with technology through the new Digital Navigator program, announced this week by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.

The program launches Oct. 6 at five Oʻahu libraries — ʻEwa Beach, Kailua, Liliha, Waiʻanae and Waipahu — and will expand to all branches statewide in the coming weeks.

Through the program, residents can schedule free, one-on-one sessions with trained digital navigators to strengthen their digital skills and confidence.

The launch coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Navigators can help patrons with a wide range of topics, including:

Identifying online scams, phishing attempts, and suspicious links

Setting up secure passwords and accounts

Using email and video conferencing tools

Accessing telehealth services

Filling out online forms, registrations, and digital paperwork

Applying for jobs and using job sites

Learning to use smartphones, tablets, and laptops more effectively

“Connect Kākou is about ensuring everyone across our state — from Hilo to Hanalei — has access to the internet,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “That means investing in infrastructure and devices, but most importantly, providing the know-how. As we move further into a digital world, it is our kuleana to make sure every resident has the skills and confidence to thrive online. The Digital Navigator program offers a personal, hands-on way to build those skills and strengthen our communities.”

Digital Navigators launch press conference. (Courtesy: Office of the Lt. Governor)

The Digital Navigator program will be offered at public libraries across the state through Māpunawai, a local nonprofit focused on digital equity and community-centered technology programs. The one-on-one sessions will be similar to an Apple Genius Bar, providing personalized one-on-one support. Residents can schedule appointments in advance online at book.mapunawai.com or by calling their local library.

“Hawaiʻi’s public libraries are community hubs where everyone can read, learn, and connect,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We are delighted that we can expand our services for the community to help people learn the skills they need to thrive in the digital world.”

Navigators receive training in various skills to offer in-depth, individualized learning.

“I’ve seen how even small breakthroughs—like helping someone log into their first video doctor’s appointment or teaching them to spot a scam email—can make a huge difference,” said Isaia Souza, a digital navigator. “These one-on-one sessions can change lives by giving people the confidence to use technology in ways that matter most to them.”

The program is overseen by the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System in partnership with Māpunawai and the University of Hawaiʻi. Those interested in becoming a part-time navigator at their library can learn more at mapunawai.com/contact.