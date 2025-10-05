The Shops at Wailea serves up Happy Hour on Maui

Locally inspired small plates and cocktails are featured at Aurum Maui “Golden Hour.” (Photo Credit: Amber Caires)

The Shops at Wailea is spotlighting one of the best of Happy Hours on Maui.

From Aurum Maui’s “Golden Hour,” with locally inspired small plates, to Wolfgang’s polished steakhouse specials and the island-casual spirit of Waikīkī Brewing Company, each restaurant at The Shops at Wailea puts its own spin on pau hana indulgence.

Its mix of breezy patios, lively bars and indoor-outdoor lounges makes the shopping center a prime spot on Maui to relax between shopping or to connect with friends.

Featured Happy Hour Offerings

Aurum Maui



Exclusive to The Shops at Wailea, Aurum Maui offers “Golden Hour” daily from 3 to 5 p.m., featuring shareable plates and refreshing cocktails in a breezy, relaxed setting. The menu, crafted by local Maui Chef Partner Taylor Ponte and the expert bar team, highlights island flavors and local ingredients in dishes such as the Paniolo Smash Burger, Crispy Curried Cauliflower and Smoked Hawaiian Fish Dip. Inventive cocktails such as the P.O.G. Collins and Maui Golden Mule join a curated wine list and rotating selection of local beers.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House



Available daily from 4 to 6 p.m. in the bar and lounge, Ruth’s Chris Steak House offers a sophisticated setting for Happy Hour, pairing its signature hospitality with upscale bites like Veal Osso Buco Ravioli, Ahi Poke Martini and Barbecued Shrimp. Cocktails such as the Mai Tai C. 1944 and Smoke & Mirrors join house wines and select beers for a well-rounded experience.

The Pint & Cork



From 2 to 5 p.m. daily, The Pint & Cork delivers a Happy Hour buzzing with comfort-driven favorites like Furikake Deviled Eggs, Kalua Pork Sliders and Garlic Parmesan Fries. Signature drinks like the Island Time Mule and Mid-Day Margarita join select beer and wine specials for a versatile menu.

Tommy Bahama



Daily “Island Time Happy Hour” is offered from 2 to 5 p.m. at the bar for a relaxed paradise vibe. Guests can ease into the afternoon with approachable favorites like Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos, Bar Burger Sliders layered with onion jam, and Pork Belly Sliders with pickled vegetables. With $5 off starters and specialty cocktails, along with offers on wines by the glass, select draft beers and well drinks, Happy Hour here embodies the casual spirit of Maui in a lively gathering place to unwind and enjoy easy coastal flavors.

Blackened fish tacos. (Credit: Tommy Bahama)

Waikīkī Brewing Company



With outdoor seating and a casual island vibe, Waikīkī Brewing Company offers daily Happy Hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy $5.50 core drafts, $8 mai tais and piña coladas and 15% off select share plates. Growler fills are also available to take the experience home.

(Credit: Waikīkī Brewing Company)

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse



A polished take on steakhouse classics, Wolfgang’s offers Happy Hour daily from 3 to 6 p.m. in its elegant open-air bar and lounge. Menu highlights include Ahi Tartare, Lobster Crostini and Tenderloin Kabobs, paired with cocktails like the Path to Paradise. For a heartier option, the “Prime Time” special features a bone-in New York sirloin with sides and cheesecake for $90.