MEO Hāna Branch office relocates; new bus reservation system starts

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hāna Branch office relocated to 5060 Uakea Road, next to the Kamehameha Schools Preschool, on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The site at the Old Hana School is being renovated. The phone number remains the same: 808-248-8282.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hāna Branch office has relocated to 5060 Uakea Road, next to the Kamehameha Schools Preschool.

The Hāna Branch office made the move Wednesday, Oct. 1, from the Old Hāna School site at 1501 Uakea Road due to renovations by the County of Maui.

MEO asks visitors to be respectful of the preschool and its daily operations. To access the new office, use the second-to-last stairway.

MEO Hāna has begun using the Ecolane reservation system, which has been in use by MEO Transportation in Central Maui for more than 10 years. The system will improve scheduling, general operations and safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The phone number for the office remains the same: 808-248-8282.

Clients requiring disability access are asked to call the office at 808-248-8282 before the visit so staff can ensure the ramp and hallway are accessible.

In addition, MEO has introduced the new Ecolane reservation system at the Hāna office. Ecolane has been successfully used by MEO Transportation in Central Maui for more than a decade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new system will help keep data accurate and organized, facilitate smoother operations and provide drivers sufficient time between rides to ensure safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To schedule a reservation, call 808-248-8282. If no one answers, leave your name, phone number and request, and staff will return the call as soon as possible. Some notes about scheduling a ride:

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Same-day reservations are not available.

If you cannot make your scheduled ride, notify MEO so staff can offer the seat to another rider.

MEO requests patience as staff adjusts to the new system and requests the cooperation of riders to keep the service reliable and available to the East Maui community. MEO transportation service in East Maui is provided through a Maui County grant.