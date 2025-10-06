Molokaʻi Hoe completes two weeks of inter-island competition this Sunday

Moloka’i Hoe World Championship. PC: O’ahu Canoe Racing Association

The Oʻahu Canoe Racing Association (OHCRA) announces the 73rd crossing of the Kaiwi Channel, where more than 110 crews battle in the Molokaʻi Hoe World Championship canoe races, presented by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

“The Molokaʻi Hoe represents the pinnacle of our sport, drawing paddlers from across the Pacific and beyond to test themselves in one of the most demanding challenges,” said Ikaika Rogerson, Treasurer of OHCRA. “Each crew that takes on the Kaiwi Channel carries forward a rich tradition of excellence and Hawaiian cultural pride that defines outrigger canoe racing.”

This championship race builds on the momentum of the recently completed Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, celebrated in honor of the legacy of Hannie Anderson, with unprecedented participation. The Molokaʻi Hoe continues the tradition, bringing together athletes who honor the pioneers of Hawaiian canoe racing through their commitment to the sport and its cultural significance.

A total of 111 male crews from eight countries and regions will compete, with Hawaiian paddlers making up the majority at 85 crews. The local contingent features strong representation across the islands: 52 crews from Oʻahu, 16 from Hawaiʻi Island, 12 from Maui, three from Kauaʻi, and two from Molokaʻi. Competitors have traveled from California, French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Washington.

The championship showcases Hawaiian outrigger canoe racing’s expanding influence while keeping its cultural roots firmly planted in the islands. Paddlers will navigate the 41-mile Kaiwi Channel crossing from Molokaʻi’s Hale O Lono Harbor to Oʻahu, facing challenging open ocean conditions that have tested watermen for generations.

OHCRA is committed to honoring the host community through meaningful partnerships that extend beyond race day. A portion of the proceeds from both the Molokaʻi Hoe and Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai will benefit the Friends of Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports educational programs and extracurricular activities for students at Molokaʻi High and Middle Schools. Last year, OHCRA contributed $10,000 to the foundation, funded by the participating crews in the channel crossings. This ongoing support helps Molokaʻi’s student athletes participate in interscholastic activities while strengthening the bond between the paddling community and the island.

Salt and Air Studios and Nexstar Media Inc., owner of Hawaiʻi’s TV Stations KHON2 and KHII Channel 5, will livestream the entire Molokaʻi Hoe race internationally.

Crews will launch from the legendary Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokaʻi and finish at Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon with a free-to-the-public community celebration and awards ceremony.

For spectators and loved ones, entertainment and partner activations will begin at 10 a.m., featuring booths by local nonprofit organizations and companies such as the Kōlea Hop Water, Waikoko, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and The Queen’s Health System. A special musical performance will close the race finish line celebration with singer Peni Dean performing at the close of the Molokaʻi Hoe and the long-distance race season.

Event Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 Moloka’i Hoe Expo | 5–8 p.m.

Outrigger Canoe Club, Waikiki | 2909 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Parking: Limited parking available at Outrigger Canoe Club; additional parking at nearby Waikīkī locations

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 Moloka’i Hoe Race Finish Line (Free to Attend Race Finish Line Celebrations) | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon | 2005 Kālia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815

Parking: Street parking available; limited parking at Hilton Hawaiian Village (standard rates apply). Carpooling encouraged.

Registration and race information can be found at www.ohcra.com. To learn more, follow @officialohcra and @officialmolokaihoe on social media.