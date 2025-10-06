Professor of Nursing on Maui earns award from Hawaiʻi American Nurses Association

Anne Scharnhorst (left). PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Allied Health Department Chair and Professor of Nursing Anne Scharnhorst has received the 2025 Foundations of Nursing Practice Award from the Hawaiʻi American Nurses Association.

The award recognizes her work as an innovator in nursing education, an inspirational educator, a curriculum leader, a mentor and advocate, an exemplary department chair, and a visionary leader.

Notably, Dr. Scharnhorst spearheaded the development of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Bachelor of Nursing program which will officially begin with a Fall 2026 cohort. She has served as the chair of the Allied Health Department for more than 10 years.

“She is an inspiration to her students, the allied health faculty, and the nursing profession,” according to a UHMC newsletter.