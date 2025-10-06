Maui News

Professor of Nursing on Maui earns award from Hawaiʻi American Nurses Association

October 6, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Anne Scharnhorst (left). PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Allied Health Department Chair and Professor of Nursing Anne Scharnhorst has received the 2025 Foundations of Nursing Practice Award from the Hawaiʻi American Nurses Association.

The award recognizes her work as an innovator in nursing education, an inspirational educator, a curriculum leader, a mentor and advocate, an exemplary department chair, and a visionary leader.

Notably, Dr. Scharnhorst spearheaded the development of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Bachelor of Nursing program which will officially begin with a Fall 2026 cohort. She has served as the chair of the Allied Health Department for more than 10 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“She is an inspiration to her students, the allied health faculty, and the nursing profession,” according to a UHMC newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 1 week ago