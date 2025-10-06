UH enrollment reaches highest point in eight years, topping 51,000

Established in 1907, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is the largest and oldest of the 10 UH campuses. PC: UH

Enrollment across the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaiʻi reached 51,411 students in fall 2025, a 2% increase from last fall and the highest enrollment since 2017. This marks the third consecutive year of growth for Hawaiʻi’s sole provider of public higher education and a 5.1% increase since fall 2023, reversing earlier declines and building momentum across both four-year and two-year campuses.

UH fall 2025 enrollment

UH 10 campus system: 51,411 (+2.0% from fall 2024)

UH Mānoa: 20,404 (+1.9%)

UH Hilo: 2,649 (−0.7%)

UH West Oʻahu: 2,897 (+2.9%)

UH Community Colleges: 25,461 (+2.2%)

Hawaiʻi CC: 2,489 (+8.7%)

Honolulu CC: 3,628 (+8.6%)

Kapiʻolani CC: 5,704 (−3.6%)

Kauaʻi CC: 1,324 (−0.8%)

Leeward CC: 6,210 (−4.0%)

UH Maui College: 2,997 (+7.3%)

Windward CC: 3,109 (+12.4%)

Enrollment gains were driven by increases in first-time freshmen across the UH System (up 2.1%), record participation in programs allowing high school students to earn college and/or high school credit (up 6.9% from fall 2024), and rising undergraduate home-based enrollment at UH 4-year campuses.

“Enrollment is one of the strongest indicators of confidence in the value of higher education and our 10 campus system,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “I am proud that more Hawaiʻi students are choosing to pursue their degrees with us. This momentum is critical to preparing the state’s future workforce and ensuring opportunities for every student.”

Hensel acknowledged challenges that remain, including a 3.5% decline in undergraduate transfer enrollment. She emphasized that UH is prioritizing systemwide solutions to improve the student experience.

“Addressing transfer barriers is one of our top priorities,” said Hensel. “For example, we are working to ensure that online programs available at our community colleges are aligned with online bachelors at our four-year campuses. I am especially excited about our adoption of EAB Navigate360 and EAB Edify, which will be fully in place next year. These tools will give students the support they need, often before they even realize they need it, to ensure they reach their educational goals.”

The technology platforms use predictive analytics built on historical and current student data to proactively alert faculty, advisors and staff at the earliest signs a student may be at risk. The goal is to deliver timely support when it can make the most difference, helping students stay on track, succeed in their studies and graduate.

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Community Colleges continue momentum

Enrollment at the UH Community Colleges rose to 25,461 students (+2.2%) in fall 2025, with several campuses posting strong gains. Windward CC led the way with a 12.4% increase. Hawaiʻi CC (+8.7%), Honolulu CC (+8.6%) and UH Maui College (+7.3%) also recorded significant increases, while Leeward CC (−4.0%), Kapiʻolani CC (−3.6%) and Kauaʻi CC (−0.8%) experienced modest declines.

The Early Admit program reached another all-time high, with 4,030 high school students enrolled at a Community College campus (+8.4%). Five of the seven campuses saw increases, led by Windward CC (+39.7%, totaling 753 students), UH Maui College (+10.1%, 777 students) and Honolulu CC (+9.0%, 364 students).

UH Mānoa continues to grow

UH Mānoa grew for the third consecutive year, enrolling 20,404 students (+1.9% from fall 2024), and has now increased enrollment in five of the past six years. The flagship campus set a record for degree-seeking first-time freshmen, up 6.2% from fall 2024 to 3,294 students. This marks the fourth straight year UH Mānoa has welcomed more than 3,000 freshmen, helping drive overall home-based undergraduate enrollment to 15,610 students (+2.1%).

UH West Oʻahu rebounds

UH West Oʻahu posted its first enrollment increase since 2020, rising 2.9% from fall 2024 to 2,897 students, while first-time freshmen increased 5.9% to 251 students. The campus also saw strong growth in transfer students, which climbed 7.2% to 520 students.

UH Hilo leads in first-time freshmen growth

UH Hilo recorded the system’s largest percent gain in first-time freshmen, up 16.3% to 400 students. That growth helped stabilize home-based undergraduate enrollment to 2,278 students. Overall enrollment at the Hawaiʻi Island campus dipped slightly (−0.7%), totaling 2,649 students.