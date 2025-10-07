CPB enters strategic partnership with The Kyoto Shinkin Bank

CPB’s new Kahului Branch opened for customers on Sept. 23, 2024. PC: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank and The Kyoto Shinkin Bank have formally entered into a strategic partnership, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding to create a stronger economic bridge between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

The partnership aims to enhance business opportunities and connect customers of both institutions across the Pacific.

The official signing ceremony was held in Kyoto, Japan, on Monday. The collaboration will provide valuable resources and support for businesses and individuals seeking to establish operations or expand trade opportunities between the Hawaiʻi and Kyoto regions.

“Central Pacific Bank has a deep focus on enhancing the vital economic and cultural relationship between Hawaiʻi and Japan,” said Arnold Martines, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Central Pacific Bank. “This partnership with The Kyoto Shinkin Bank is a testament to that commitment, forging a new connection that will benefit our customers and communities. We expect this strategic partnership to be mutually beneficial, allowing both organizations to learn and grow from each other for the long term.”

“This MOU represents a step forward-leveraging the strengths of both of our institutions to provide even stronger support for small and medium enterprises. In particular, for those businesses seeking to expand overseas, our collaboration will serve as a powerful resource and encouragement,” said Takayuki Sakakida, president and chief executive officer of The Kyoto Shinkin Bank. “We at The Kyoto Shinkin Bank view this signing as the beginning of a fruitful partnership. Together with CPB, we are committed to delivering real opportunities for local businesses to ‘take flight into the global stage.’”

The Kyoto Shinkin Bank is renowned in Japan as a highly community-focused bank, a philosophy that closely aligns with CPB’s own community-centric approach. This shared commitment to local communities is expected to be a foundation for a successful, long-term relationship.

The Kyoto Shinkin Bank customers visiting Hawaiʻi will be welcome to use the services and facilities of the CPB Main Branch in downtown Honolulu for their business needs.

The partnership officially commences immediately, with both banks looking forward to developing joint programs and services in the near future.