Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band selected for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 

PC: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

The countdown to the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off this morning with the announcement of marching bands selected from across the country to perform in the iconic event’s centennial march.

Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants as one of the 10 marching bands to participate in the 2026 Parade and showcase the incredible talents of their musicians. This will be the band’s fourth appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Since 1924, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought millions of people together to celebrate, create lasting memories and kick off the holiday season with a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music’s biggest talents and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

“We are thrilled that the Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band will be joining our 100th march in 2026,” said Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Associate Producer. “This incredible band will share their beautiful showmanship and culture with our audiences on Thanksgiving morning.”

“We are incredibly honored and thrilled to be representing the State of Hawaiʻi in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students to showcase their talent and the unique beauty and spirit of Aloha on a global stage. We can’t wait to share our music and our culture of Hawaiʻi with millions of viewers around the world and to be a part of this historic centennial celebration. Aloha and Mahalo from Hawaiʻi!” said Arnold Alconcel, Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band Band Director.

Selected from more than 100 applicants, the bands chosen for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will each receive a $10,000 grant from Macy’s to kick-start fundraising efforts and help fund the march and prepare for their trip to New York City.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 100th march in 2026, continuing a tradition of spectacle and entertainment that has brought joy and lasting memories to generations of customers worldwide. Although it began in 1924, the Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber, were dedicated to war efforts.

For more details on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and announcements about the 100th march in 2026, visit macys.com/parade.