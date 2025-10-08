Free workshops set for students and families planning for higher education

Beginning Oct. 14, Hawaiʻi P-20 Partnerships for Education will hold free in-person workshops on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi as part of the first of the Statewide Native Hawaiian Scholarship ʻAha Series events.

The aim of the workshops is to help Hawaiʻi students and their families with the planning process to further their education after high school graduation. Workshop topics will focus on how to obtain scholarships to attend a two- or four-year college, as well as trade and vocational schools, and help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (known as FAFSA) form for the 2026-2027 school year.

The Native Hawaiian Education Association and Pacific Financial Aid Association are also hosting the events statewide. Two dates will be held online — from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. Each event is open for all to attend to explore scholarship opportunities from various organizations across the state. Registration is open at CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.

Dinner will be provided during each in-person event and a $500 scholarship will be awarded. FAFSA and financial aid representatives will also be available to ask questions and help students and families. For a complete listing of all Statewide Native Hawaiian Scholarship ʻAha Series events or to register for a specific date near you, visit CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.

At Hawaiʻi P-20’s Virtual Scholarship Workshops, attendees will hear from representatives from Sallie Mae, Hawai’i Community Foundation and University of Hawai’i System about how Hawai’i students can access more than $70 million to help pay for college, regardless of their family income, as well as how to use scholarship search engines to apply for scholarships.

The FAFSA for the 2026-2027 award year is open for all students to complete their form to become eligible for many scholarships, grants and work-study funds in addition to loans from the federal government. Attend a Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshop to see a line-by-line overview of the online application, learn about the allowable college expenses that financial aid can help to pay for including transportation, meals, books, tuition and various fees, and speak directly with local financial aid specialists.

Virtual FAFSA Completion Workshops begin on Nov. 5, and are held on Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. until March 11. Registration is available at CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com.

With questions regarding any of these events or for college planning assistance, families may contact FAFSA@hawaii.edu year round.

Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education, a statewide partnership led by the Executive Office on Early Learning, the Hawai‘i State Department of Education, and the University of Hawai‘i System, works to strengthen the education pipeline from early childhood through higher education so that all students achieve college and career success. Hawai‘i P-20’s partners share a sense of urgency about the need to improve Hawai‘i’s educational outcomes in an increasingly global economy, and have established the State of Hawai‘i Education Attainment Goal, Hawai‘i Graduates for Hawai‘i’s Future. To learn more, visit www.hawaiip20.org and www.hawaiigraduatesforhawaiisfuture.org.