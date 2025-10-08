Maui Police Department’s Joy Medeiros promoted to Assistant Chief

Joy Medeiros

The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Joy Medeiros to the rank of Assistant Chief, scheduled to take effect on Oct. 10, 2025. She will take command of the Uniformed Services Bureau effective Oct. 16, 2025.

Assistant Chief Joy Medeiros joined the Maui Police Department in 2005, beginning her career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District.

Throughout her 20 years of dedicated service, her assignments have included the Hāna Patrol District, Communications Section, Lahaina Patrol District, Lāna‘i Patrol District, and the Plans & Training Section.

She was honored as Maui County’s Officer of the Year by the Hawaiʻi State Law Enforcement Officers Association in 2010 and recognized as the Maui Police Department’s Woman of Excellence in 2018.

After her promotion to Captain in 2023, she led the Quality Assurance and Plans & Training Sections. She graduated from the FBI National Academy (Session 291) and the 23rd Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Justice Administration.

Assistant Chief Medeiros holds several certifications, including Police Kinesiology Specialist, Arrest Defense Tactics Instructor, Cooper Law Enforcement Fitness Instructor, Public Safety Wellness Fitness Instructor, Master Taser Instructor, ALERRT Active Shooter Instructor, and FBI Law Enforcement Instructor.

She has started and led several new programs at the Maui Police Department, such as EPIC (Emergency Preparedness Increasing our Communities’ Awareness), Program INSPIRE, and the MMEU (Mobile Medical Educational Unit). Her most recent project, Project LIYT (Live In Your Truth), began in 2023 to support youth who are unsheltered, facing mental health challenges, substance use, or are at risk. This program helps young people see their potential and opportunities.

Outside of her work with the Maui Police Department, Assistant Chief Medeiros serves on the Executive Board of the FBI National Academy Associates Hawaiʻi Chapter and on the Board of Directors for a nonprofit organization dedicated to perpetuating Hawaiian culture and fostering confidence and freedom through hula and the performing arts. The organization actively participates in community volunteer events throughout the year.

Her promotion marks a momentous milestone in the department’s history as Assistant Chief Medeiros becomes the first woman to serve as Assistant Chief and the highest-ranking woman in the Maui Police Department’s history. This groundbreaking achievement not only sets a precedent for future female leadership within the department but also promises to inspire organizational transformation. By elevating diversity in leadership roles, this historic appointment has the potential to influence recruitment, enhance workplace culture, and pave the way for greater inclusivity in future promotions.

“Assistant Chief Medeiros exemplifies the values of service, integrity, and leadership that define our department,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “From day one, I’ve said that I would promote individuals based on the content of their character and the strength of their work ethic. Assistant Chief Medeiros embodies both. Her professionalism, compassion, and commitment to our officers and our community make her an exceptional leader. This historic promotion reflects not only her individual achievements but also our collective progress as an organization.”