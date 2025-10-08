Maui Surf Forecast for October 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:59 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:03 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:11 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current fading medium period northwest swell combined with a few short period pulses from the north-northeast will maintain surf below the October average along north-facing shores through most of the week. A small, medium period northwest swell will bring a slight uptick in surf heights on Saturday, but will be quickly overshadowed by the next, more significant moderate, long period northwest (320 degree) swell that is expected to arrive by mid day Sunday and last through early to mid next week. During its peak, surf along north- facing shores may approach High Surf Advisory criteria.

Background south-southwest swell energy will bring tiny to small surf along south-facing shores through most of the week. A small, long period south-southwest (190-200 degree) swell will fill in Thursday morning and bring a slight increase to surf along south- facing shores through late Friday, followed closely by a small, long period southwest (220 degree) swell over the weekend.

Below average surf along east-facing shores is expected for the remainder of this week as weak flow prevails. There will be a slight boost by this weekend as trades return. In addition, a small, medium to long period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific is forecast to arrive Saturday into Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.