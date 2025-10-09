Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines create a foundation to support cultural initiatives in Alaska and Hawai‘i

The merged Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines have formed a nonprofit foundation to help local groups uplift cultural programs and preserve art and language. Courtesy photo

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, two of the longest-serving US airlines, have established a new foundation to support nonprofit organizations in their respective namesake states.

The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation will provide grants to programs focused on celebrating and preserving the unique way of life in Alaska and Hawai‘i. Rooted in a shared legacy of service to the 49th and 50th states, the foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that uplift cultural programs, protect place, and preserve art and language.

The foundation will begin accepting grant requests on Jan. 1.

“As we continue to grow and reach new markets as a combined organization, it’s essential that we remain grounded in the origins of our two airlines — Alaska and Hawai‘i,” said Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, a board member of the foundation and director of community and cultural relations at Hawaiian Airlines. “This new foundation reflects our enduring commitment to supporting the people, places, and cultural practices that shape our identity and carry forward the rich traditions of these two remarkable places we call home.”

The two airlines, each with over 90 years of history, stated they have played vital roles in connecting communities and supporting the well-being of the regions they serve.

“The combined foundation is built on the belief that the strength of our communities lies in their cultural richness and resilience,” said Marilyn Romano, president of the Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation and regional vice president for Alaska Airlines. “We are honored to support programs that reflect the spirit of Alaska and Hawai‘i, places where identity, language and art are deeply rooted in everyday life. These grants are an investment in the next generation and the preservation of what makes these regions so extraordinary.”

The Alaska Airlines | Hawaiian Airlines Foundation is a private, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Grants will be available to nonprofit organizations serving communities in Alaska and Hawai‘i.