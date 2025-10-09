Community food distribution set for residents impacted by federal shutdown

Operation Kokua Maui Ohana flier for food distribution event on Saturday. Courtesy image

In response to the ongoing impacts of the federal government shutdown, volunteers across Maui have come together to host Operation Kokua Maui ʻOhana, a community food distribution taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Armory, 230th Engineer Company. It is located at 2701 Maui Veterans Highway.

This event is independent of any government agencies or organizations. It is a volunteer-led community effort open to all families, veterans and workers whose lives have been disrupted by the shutdown, including uniformed personnel, airport and dock workers, national park staff, and others experiencing temporary hardship.

The day’s focus goes beyond providing food. Organizers say the goal is to address food insecurity without stigma and remind neighbors that needing help is not a reflection of weakness but of shared humanity.

“Many of our families live paycheck to paycheck. This is about taking care of one another, especially during uncertain times,” said event coordinator Sharon Banaag.

Operation Kokua Maui Ohana reflects the compassion and unity that define the local spirit. The event is made possible by partnerships with the Maui Food Bank and Hawaii National Guard.

Volunteers will be on site to assist with setup, registration, distribution and cleanup. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For questions or to volunteer, email HalekoaMaui@gmail.com or call 808-359-1616.