Hawaiʻi students spread ‘Digital Aloha’ respect, kindness online

Lt. Gov. Luke with students from Waimea Canyon Middle School. (Courtesy: Office of the Lt. Governor)

With September’s Digital Aloha Month coming to a close, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke visited students across the state — from Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island to Waimea on Kauaʻi — to share the message of respect, responsibility and kindness online. Although the month has ended, Luke says that the message of “digital aloha” should continue year-round.

While serving as acting governor, Luke proclaimed September 2025 as Digital Aloha Month, a statewide initiative to promote safe and responsible online behavior. Together with student Digital Aloha Ambassadors, she continues to share and strengthen that message throughout the year.

“I proclaimed September as Digital Aloha Month, but that doesn’t mean as soon as September ends, we should stop using the internet in a way that’s respectful,” Luke said this week. “We need to continue to have digital aloha, we need to practice digital aloha. And own our impact, own our words, and ensure that we continue to use the internet in a way that will help us, and not as a way to hurt and mistreat others.”

The campaign advances Connect Kākou’s digital know-how pillar, which emphasizes digital literacy, online safety and mindful technology use. The initiative’s other two pillars are infrastructure, focused on expanding high-speed connections to every community, and devices, which ensure access to the laptops, phones, tablets and other tools needed to get online.

Students at Waimea Middle School on Hawaiʻi Island learn about digital aloha during a school visit from the Lieutenant Governor. (Courtesy: Office of the Lt. Governor)

During her visits, Luke spoke with social studies students at Waimea Middle School and leadership students at Waimea Canyon Middle School about the five principles of Digital Aloha: act with aloha, listen to yourself, own your impact, help when you see harm and all in this together. Other Digital Aloha Ambassadors also include students from the Hawaiʻi State Student Council and Hawaiʻi State Youth Commission.

Students and educators reflected on how these principles connect with their daily lives.

Lt. Gov. Luke speaks to students from Waimea Canyon Middle School. (Courtesy: Office of the Lt. Governor)

Digital Aloha is Hawaiʻi’s ongoing call to action to practice aloha online — to show kindness, empathy and responsibility in digital spaces. Students and residents are encouraged to continue living with digital aloha every day.

For more information, visit connectkakou.org.