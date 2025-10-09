Public hearing set for Kula Forest management plan

Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (Sept. 4, 2020). PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources Hawaiʻi

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has scheduled a public hearing next week to solicit feedback on a comprehensive plan to manage the 3,434-acre Kamehamenui Forest Reserve in Kula.

The meeting will focus on the reserve’s draft environmental assessment, which was posted in The Environmental Notice on Sept. 23. The hearing is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Von Tempsky Community Center in Kula.

Proposed by the department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the plan outlines the phased implementation of a strategy aimed at enhancing watershed functions while protecting the area’s unique natural and cultural resources.

A systemic approach, beginning with removal of feral pigs and goats

A major element of the proposed management plan involves a systematic approach to environmental restoration, starting with the removal of ungulates (feral animals like pigs and goats). This step is critical to mitigate ongoing soil erosion and compaction issues.

Following the removal phase, the plan calls for significant revegetation efforts focused on restoring the native forest, which in turn creates essential habitat for native plant and animal species. Furthermore, the proposal addresses threats to unique subalpine habitats by outlining measures to combat invasive non-native plants and predators.

Limited public use and recreation

While focused on conservation, the management strategy does make provisions for limited public use and recreational activities intended to be consistent with the reserve’s remote backcountry character.

Proposed public activities include hiking, biking, horseback riding, archery and permit-based camping. The plan indicates that access will be available at multiple locations but stipulates that the reserve will be closed at night. Department staff will be responsible for enforcing compliance.

The draft environmental assessment also addresses public safety, specifically detailing measures to manage fire risk. This includes actively managing fuel loads and strategically installing fuel breaks and firebreaks throughout the reserve.

Background and public comments

Adding a new parcel to public lands is a rare event and opportunity on an island, according to an announcement from the Department of Land and Natural Resources. In September 2020, the state purchased 3,433 acres known as Kamehamenui on the northwestern slopes of Haleakalā in Kula.

Upper portions of the parcel include native shrubland ecosystems and provide habitat for nesting endangered seabirds and other wildlife. It will become part of the state lands managed by the Forestry and Wildlife Division, the agency mandated to protect, restore and monitor natural resources within state forest reserves.

To effectively do this, division staff work with the community to develop comprehensive management plans that address the issues, goals and objectives for each individual forest reserve which, in part, also reflects the division’s management guidelines specific to that area.

All public comments on the draft environmental assessment are due Oct. 23. Comments can be submitted online by using the online form available by clicking here.

The consultant for the draft environmental assessment is H. T. Harvey & Associates Ecological Consultants. Inquiries related to the planning can be sent via email to reserveplanning@harveyecology.com.