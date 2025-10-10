DAGS hires new Engineering Program Manager for Maui District Office

DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan (left); Wade Shimabukuro, Engineering Program Manager – Maui District Office (second from right).

The Department of Accounting and General Services has named Maui native Wade Shimabukuro, of Wailuku, as its new Engineering Program Manager for the Maui District Office. Shimabukuro is responsible for overseeing repairs and maintenance for over 600 buildings in Maui County, including public schools, libraries and state-owned facilities.

He also manages parking enforcement for state parking lots, as well as automotive services for state vehicles. Shimabukuro additionally supervises construction management for various state agencies including Education, Health, Agriculture, Judiciary and more.

“It’s a big job,” said DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan. “Each District Office essentially functions like a mini-DAGS, with all of the obligations of our department. It was not easy to fill this position, and we’re thrilled to have someone as capable as Wade.”

DAGS Maui District Office. PC: DAGS

Shimabukuro, a Baldwin High alumnus, most recently worked at Maui County’s Department of Public Works as the Development Services Administrator. In his four years there, he was responsible for overseeing the issuance of various construction permits and coordinating building code amendment updates with the County Council. He helped with the recovery and rebuilding of Lahaina after the 2025 wildfires.

He is no stranger to DAGS, though. Shimabukuro held the same job he returns to from 2013 to 2021. During that tenure, he was awarded DAGS Manager of the Year in 2016. Before that, he was an Engineer V for 13 years, also in the Maui District Office.

“Although I am sad to leave the great people at the county, I’m excited and honored to return to a department I know and love. I’ve spent most of my professional career working for DAGS, and I am passionate about the work we do and all we serve. I was born and raised on Maui and love knowing I can make a difference right here in my community,” enthuses Shimabukuro.

With Shimabukuro’s hiring, DAGS is now well positioned to serve all the communities it has a District Office in — Maui County, West Hawaiʻi, East Hawaiʻi and Kauaʻi. Collectively, DAGS is responsible for roughly 1,800 buildings across the neighbor islands. (One facility can comprise multiple buildings, like a school, for example.) Those buildings are not only DAGS-run facilities. They serve sister departments like Agriculture, Education, Health, Library, Judiciary, Human Services and more.

“Tens of thousands of people depend on the services of all these various state departments — like schools, libraries and courts — and DAGS is the one responsible for making sure the infrastructure is running smoothly so that the staff can focus on doing their best job for the public. I’m honored that our department can play a quiet but significant role in helping people live their best lives, and I’m proud of the work we do,” continued Regan.

The PMEs heading up the other District Offices are Eric Agena on Kauaʻi; Vince Kasarskis in East Hawaiʻi; and Ramzi Mansour in West Hawaiʻi.

More about DAGS and its District Offices on https://ags.hawaii.gov/.