Maui Chamber of Commerce launches economic impact survey for Lahaina Harbor commercial boating community

Lahaina town and Small Boat Harbor aerials (Aug. 19, 2024). PC: DLNR.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce has launched an economic impact survey to gather critical information needed for the rebuilding of Lahaina Harbor.

In a time of intense competition for government resources, a unified effort to secure funding and expedite the reopening of the harbor, along with long-term improvements, is vital and depends on solid data. The Chamber is calling on all businesses who operated out of Lahaina Harbor before the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires—including dive charters, parasailing operators, sailing and snorkel tours, sport fishing, sunset cruises, whale watching companies, and others—to participate in the survey.

“This survey will help us present clear, factual data to decision-makers at the county, state, and federal levels,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We need to show the full scope of economic, tax revenue, and job losses that have impacted not only harbor-based businesses but the broader Lahaina economy. This information will strengthen our case for urgent rebuilding and long-term investment in Lahaina Harbor.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The survey aims to quantify the direct, indirect, and induced economic, tax revenue, and employment losses stemming from the destruction of Lahaina Harbor’s commercial boating infrastructure and activity.

Chamber leaders say participation is crucial for illustrating the real impact of the harbor’s closure, showcasing both the immediate revenue losses and the broader ripple effect across the local economy. The data collected will be used to educate elected officials, policymakers, and the public on the vital role the harbor plays in supporting Lahaina’s economy and community.

The survey takes approximately 15–30 minutes to complete. Participants are encouraged to have their Profit & Loss statements and tax filings for Fiscal Year End 2022, as well as reservation system data, available to ensure accurate responses.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individual responses to the survey are anonymous and data will only be reported in the aggregate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Chamber of Commerce extends special thanks to Jim Walsh of Atlantis Submarines and Toni Marie Davis of the Activities & Attractions Association of Hawaiʻi, Inc. for their assistance in information gathering and outreach.

How to Participate

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Businesses that previously docked at Lahaina Harbor are encouraged to complete the survey at: https://form.jotform.com/MauiChamber/LahainaHarborSurvey

For questions or assistance, please contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at office@mauichamber.com.