Temporary Investigative Group to release report Oct. 14 on proposed phase out TVRs in apartment districts

Residents pack the Maui County Council chambers on July 25, 2024, for a hearing on the vacation rental phase-out bill by the Maui Planning Commission. The Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee is set to hear from a temporary investigative group who will present a report on Tuesday. PC: Brian Perry

Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins announced that a report from the temporary investigative group she led on policy responses to the possible phasing out of transient vacation rental uses in Apartment Districts will be released Tuesday.

She said the group’s report will be presented at a Housing and Land Use Committee meeting in the Council Chamber and online at 9 a.m. Tuesday under a process set Aug. 20. The committee formed the Bill 9 TIG after earlier recommending passage of revised version of Bill 9 (2025), Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s proposal to phase out TVRs as permitted uses in the A-1 and A-2 zoning districts, Uʻu-Hodgins said.

“The Bill 9 TIG allowed members to conduct a more in-depth examination of how phasing out TVRs in Apartment Districts may impact the surrounding communities and the county as a whole,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, who holds the seat for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area. “The temporary investigative group is presenting its findings to support the council in its policy-making work and to review the Department of Planning’s processes for zoning and other land-use changes.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Testimony will be accepted by the committee at Tuesday’s meeting. But, under state Sunshine Law, no deliberations or discussions on the report can be held at the meeting. The committee will meet at a later date to discuss the group’s recommendations, Uʻu-Hodgins said.

The temporary investigative group was tasked by the committee with:

identifying properties where continuing TVR uses may be appropriate,

summarizing forecasted economic and social impacts and

suggesting zoning bills and County Code improvements if Bill 9 is enacted.

Bill 9 TIG discussions over the last month included county personnel, individuals with expertise on TVR uses, loan officers, realtors and housing advocates, Uʻu-Hodgins said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Bill 9 TIG—which is being dissolved after presentation of its report—included Council Members Tamara Paltin, Tom Cook and Shane Sinenci.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A committee report recommending passage on first reading of Bill 9, CD1 (2025), based on the committee’s vote July 24, is being scheduled for an upcoming Maui County Council meeting. The county Department of the Corporation Counsel approved the bill as to form and legality Wednesday.

Tuesday’s committee meeting will be livestreamed on Akakū Channel 53, at MauiCounty.us and on the council’s Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.