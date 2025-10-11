Blessing ceremony marks establishment of Hoʻolaʻa Hale volunteer base for Lahaina rebuild

Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers were honored during the Hoʻolaʻa Hale blessing at Sacred Hearts School, marking the start of their mission to rebuild five homes for Lahaina families. Pictured: Sacred Hearts School principal Tonata Lolesio with some of the Mennonite volunteers.

On Oct. 6, the Board of Directors of Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group hosted a site blessing ceremony for Ho‘ōla Hale. The building, located at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church’s Sacred Hearts School, will serve temporarily as housing and operations headquarters for Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers, who will dedicate their time and skills to rebuilding homes for Lahaina wildfire survivors.

More than 65 people attended the blessing, which also featured live entertainment and lunch. Community partners, MDS volunteers, government officials, and residents came together to celebrate this new chapter of recovery, which organizers say embodies the collective spirit of aloha and resilience in Lahaina.

The Hoʻolaʻa Hale blessing at Sacred Hearts School brought together community partners, government officials, and Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers, marking the opening of the new volunteer base for Lahaina’s rebuilding efforts. Photo provided by Tonata Lolesio

“This space is more than just a base camp—it represents hope, healing, and the promise of new beginnings for Lahaina families who are still on the long journey home,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Hoʻōla iā LTRG. “We are deeply grateful to our partners, volunteers, and community members whose generosity and hard work have made this possible.”

MDS representative Don Rheinheimer, Project Manager Hawai‘i, added, “This base is truly the work of many hands and hearts. Our volunteers come not only to build houses, but to help restore dignity and provide a sense of belonging as families return home. We are honored to be welcomed into Lahaina and to walk alongside this resilient community.”

The coordinated effort was made possible through the collaboration of Ho‘ōla LTRG, MDS, Cajudoy Construction, FEMA, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, and numerous community partners, including:

Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu and Maria Lanakila Church for providing the space.

Keep Lahaina Home Coalition (Ho‘ōla LTRG, Hawaiʻi Community Lending, Lahaina Community Land Trust, and Habitat for Humanity Maui) for creating an affordable MDS rebuild package.

Cajudoy Construction for donating time, labor, tables, chairs, and building out essential facilities.

Pasha Hawai‘i & Matson for in-kind shipping of MDS materials and vehicles.

Kukui Keahi and Hawaiian Council, Nā Ki‘ai O Maui, and Maui community members for providing and delivering furniture, supplies, and more.

Floor Trader Maui Inc. and Ace Hardware Housemart Lahaina & Kīhei for donated household items.

Aloha Amplified, Lahainaluna Girls Volleyball Team, Sacred Hearts School students, and community volunteers for countless hours of service, cleaning, organizing, and preparing the site.

Maui Ocean Center, Teddyʻs Bigger Burger, Captain Jack’s Restaurant, and PacWhale Eco-Adventures for supporting volunteers with meal discounts and hospitality.

The Ho‘ōla LTRG is dedicated to supporting Maui’s long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts following the August 2023 Maui wildfires. Comprised of local organizations, community leaders, and partners, Ho‘ōla LTRG provides critical resources, coordinates recovery programs, and assists wildfire survivors in rebuilding their homes and lives. Through collaboration and community-driven initiatives, the organization remains committed to helping ensure a resilient and sustainable future for Maui. Learn more at mauilongtermrecovery.org.