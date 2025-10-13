New program elevates Hawaiʻi’s hospitality workforce

Kapiʻolani CC, Kahala Hotel & Resort, and HARIETT gather to commemorate the partnership agreement.

Kapiʻolani Community College announced the launch of a transformative workforce development initiative aimed at bolstering Hawaiʻi’s hospitality industry.

The Hawaiʻi Place-Based Hospitality Professional Development Training Program, a 7-week cohort program set to begin in Spring 2026, will enroll employees from Kahala Hotel & Resort for a pilot run that integrates leadership, Hawaiian values, cultural traditions, and global sustainability practices.

The training is focused on non-supervisory and managerial staff who are interested in upskilling to comfortably share the “aloha spirit” and the stories of the place they work and live in Hawaiʻi nei.

Hawaiʻi’s hospitality sector faces mounting pressures, from labor shortages to evolving expectations of global visitors. Coupled with the outmigration of young professionals, these trends demand innovative approaches that attract, retain, and grow talent.

Kapiʻolani CC’s new pilot training aims to cultivate a more resilient, future-ready workforce by instilling confidence, pride, and a deep connection to Hawaiʻi, while preparing employees to serve an international market and maintaining a focus on local communities.

“Kapiʻolani Community College is proud to partner with industry leaders to reimagine workforce training for Hawaiʻi’s hospitality industry,” said Kapiʻolani CC Chancellor Misaki Takabayashi. “We are excited to lead this training initiative, knowing that we are fulfilling our kuleana to Hawaiʻi’s workforce and communities.”

The pilot program is a collaboration among Kapiʻolani Community College Hospitality and Tourism (HOST) faculty, Kahala Hotel & Resort, Hotel and Restaurant Industry Employment and Training Trust (HARIETT), and Banquet Solutions Hawaiʻi, Inc. Their combined efforts work to ensure hospitality leadership in Hawaiʻi remains culturally, environmentally, and socially responsible.

“This program is an investment in our colleagues,” said Joe Ibarra, Vice President & General Manager, Kahala Hotel & Resort. “It equips them with the skills and confidence to deliver authentic Hawaiian hospitality and build meaningful careers right here in Hawaiʻi.”

“Rooted in leadership, Hawaiian culture, and world-class hospitality, this pilot empowers UNITE HERE! Local 5 members to serve visitors in ways that honor both people and place,” said James Hardway, Executive Director, HARIETT. “This helps realize Hawaiʻi’s goal of regenerative tourism, where travel contributes to the well-being and renewal of local communities.”

