Fall in love with ʻĀinaty’s new island groove ‘Lover’s Rock’

ʻĀinaty

Maui’s contemporary Hawaiian-island reggae band ʻĀinaty is set to release their newest single, “Lover’s Rock,” on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. This fun and playful song takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through the early stages of love, blending romance with heartfelt emotion.

With smooth reggae rhythms, catchy melodies, and the spirit of aloha, “Lover’s Rock” pulls at the heartstrings while keeping the energy light, joyful, and irresistibly danceable.

ʻĀinaty is a contemporary Hawaiian-island reggae band from Maui, Hawaiʻi, blending modern island sounds with the heart of Hawaiian culture. Their music shares a message of aloha ʻāina (love for the land), lokahi (unity), and aloha kekahi i kekahi (love for one another) — uniting people through rhythm, connection and purpose.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ʻĀinaty aims to uplift communities, celebrate culture, and inspire unity through the healing power of music — uniting hearts one song at a time.

Fronted by Kamalei Kawaʻa, the band includes an all-star lineup of local talent: Kamaehu Kawaʻa, Kalena Montalvo, Kaloi Montalvo, Nalu Robinson, and Jon Ako.

ʻĀinaty’s newest single, “Lover’s Rock” cover art.

“Lover’s Rock” will be available on all major streaming platforms on Oct. 17, 2025, with the official music video premiering on Oct. 25, 2025.