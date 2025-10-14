Hawaiʻi Department of Health investigates possible avian flu case in waterfowl

Avian influenza research at the University of Hawaiʻi. PC: UH

Three state agencies are on alert after laboratory testing identified a presumptive case of avian influenza on Friday in an ailing duck that was found earlier in the week at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Preliminary testing of the bird revealed an unconfirmed result of the H5 subtype of influenza A virus. Confirmation and further characterization are pending an analysis by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

At this time, the risk of infection to humans is considered low.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

H5N1 influenza A is highly infectious among wild birds and poultry and has caused outbreaks in animals, with one type infecting dairy cattle in the continental US. The virus, also is known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was first confirmed in Hawaiʻi in a backyard flock of birds in Central Oʻahu in November 2024.

Human infections remain rare and are primarily linked to direct animal exposure. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity and Department of Land and Natural Resources are monitoring health reports, poultry farms and wild bird populations for any signs the virus has spread.

The duck was found by a UH student, who reported it to the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center. The preliminary diagnosis came from tests conducted by the DOH State Laboratories Division. Those tests were sent to NVSL, which is expected to report results later this week or next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As Hawaiʻi enters migratory bird season, this latest case is a reminder that wild birds may carry diseases to the islands and the public should remain vigilant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you encounter sick or dead birds:

Avoid touching or handling wild birds, especially waterfowl or shorebirds.

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals, contact Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (HDAB) Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7100, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays. Email: dabic@hawaii.gov.

If you need to remove a dead wild bird from your property, wear disposable gloves or turn a plastic bag inside out to pick up the carcass. Place the bird in a second bag, seal it and dispose of it with your regular household trash. Wash your hands thoroughly and disinfect any clothing or shoes that may have come into contact with the bird. Monitor your health for any unusual symptoms afterward. For more information, visit: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/fs-hpai-dead-wild-bird.508.pdf

About H5N1 / Avian Influenza:

H5N1 is an avian influenza virus that primarily affects birds; human infections are rare but can occur under close contact with infected animals.

The public risk in Hawaiʻi is low at this time and DOH does not recommend limiting outdoor activity.

Routine influenza vaccines in humans do not protect against H5N1; the best prevention is avoiding contact with sick or dead birds.

For more information on avian flu, its symptoms and how to protect yourself, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seabird Fallout Season is here

Seabird fallout season (Sept. 15-Dec. 15) primarily affects young seabirds leaving their nesting burrows for the first time. The risk of these birds carrying H5N1 is very low. If you find a downed seabird, please help these young birds survive.

For more information, visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/#response.