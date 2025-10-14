Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 15, 2025

October 14, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:49 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 10:49 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 03:45 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 11:27 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:21 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate to long period NW (310-320) swell brought an early morning peak to N and W facing shores as indicated by the PacIOOS Buoy at Waimea Bay where observations hovered near the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold for much of the day. During the last few hours, energy has begun to consolidate in the lower energy bands even as the observed significant wave height remains rather steady. As such, the HSA will be expired this afternoon. Small, medium period S swell continues through the week with minor longer period pulses arriving tonight and Saturday. E shores remain small throught he near term, but will see increasing short period action as trades strengthen mid-week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
