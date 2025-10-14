MFD to host Community Wildfire and Urban Interface Awareness Training

The public is invited to attend two events focused on Community Wildfire and Urban Interface Awareness. The events will be hosted by the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety, presented in collaboration with the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Wildfire Conservancy.

One session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Wailea Fire Station (300 Kilohana Drive) from 1 to 5 p.m. A second session will be held at the Kula Fire Station (50 Calasa Rd) on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, also from 1 to 5 p.m.

These events are free to the public.

Questions about the event can be emailed to: morgangraycondit@wildfireconservancy.org

