Maui Surf Forecast for October 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:39 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:45 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:00 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate to long period NW swell energy will generally persist over the next couple of days as a series of NW swells filter across the area, maintaining near to above average surf along north-facing shores through Friday. A brief, NNW swell may move through late Friday, but should taper off quickly on Saturday. Surf along north-facing shores will trend down through the weekend.

A series of small, medium to long period S swells will continue to filter into the area through the rest of the week and into the weekend, keeping south-facing shores from going flat. East-facing shores will remain small through the near term, but will see increasing short period action as trades strengthen over the latter part of the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.