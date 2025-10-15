Maui Weather Forecast for October 15, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 76. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

:

Upcountry

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then frequent showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Frequent showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 82. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A wet trade wind weather pattern developing over the Hawaiian Islands will produce increasing rainfall, heavy at times, along with a few thunderstorms into Saturday. All island areas will see enhanced shower activity with the highest rainfall amounts favoring the windward mountain areas. Showers will decrease a bit this weekend as the upper low drifts westward away from the state. However, another weak upper low moves in near Kauai and Oahu by Monday triggering another round of wet trade wind weather potentially lasting into next week Wednesday.

Discussion

This mornings satellite imagery, water vapor channel, clearly shows two upper lows approaching the islands from the north. Divergent winds are shown along the southern and eastern flank of this low pressure system with thunderstorms forming around the cold core center of the low. In the lower levels, using the infrared satellite channel, we see long bands of unstable clouds likely associated with remnants of an old East Pacific cold front riding into the islands on the trade winds. These cloud bands produce enhanced showers caused by the instability surrounding the upper low and the convergent lifting of the trade winds forcing these unstable clouds orographically up the windward mountain slopes.

For today we expect to see easterly trade winds into the moderate to locally breezy range with increasing clouds and showers as the upper low moves in from the north and low level cloud bands riding in from the east begin to converge over the island chain. This mornings subsidence temperature inversion heights, as measured by upper air balloon soundings at Lihue and Hilo at 2 AM HST (12Z), have risen to the 7,000 to 8,000 foot level. This means scattered to numerous showers are likely near island mountains.

An extended period of wet weather will continue to affect all islands this week with periods of numerous showers falling across the state into Saturday. Some of these showers will be locally heavy at times, and thunderstorms are likely over the western islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. The Big Island may also see a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Storm total rainfall estimates for this entire two to three day event may exceed 2 inches in terrain favored windward locations. Our confidence in which islands will see the heaviest showers is currently not high enough to trigger a flood watch at this time. However, a flood watch may be needed once we see how this pattern evolves in order to narrow down potential flooding threats to specific islands in the chain.

Showers will linger over the islands on Saturday, with a brief decrease in shower activity on Sunday as the upper low drifts westward moving away from the island chain. However, another weak upper low moves right in from the north on Monday, setting up in an almost identical location near Kauai and Oahu. Cold air surrounding this low and divergence aloft will bring yet another round of enhanced shower activity to the islands next week, from Monday into next Wednesday. Stay Tuned.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds are expected with increasing clouds and showers over the next 12 to 24 hours. An upper level low will move in from the north and set up over the western half of the state as a bands of unstable low clouds drift into the region from the east. The convergence of the upper low with these unstable convergent low cloud bands will increase shower activity into Saturday.

Brief periods of MVFR conditions are possible in passing showers mainly over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight and early morning hours. Isolated IFR conditions are possible in heavier showers.

No AIRMETs currently in effect. AIRMET Sierra will likely be issued later today for mountain obscurations. AIRMET Tango may be issued later today for upper level turbulence associated with stronger winds surrounding the approaching upper low.

Marine

Moderate to fresh trade winds are expected today as a weak surface troughing over the western end of the state advances west and dissipates. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for winds around Maui County and the Big Island remains in effect until 6 AM HST Thursday. An approaching upper low brings a chance for thunderstorms to area waters from later tonight into the weekend.

A moderate to long period NW (310-320) swell that peaked yesterday will slowly decline through the rest of the week into the weekend.

Small, medium period S swell continues through the week with minor longer period pulses arriving this morning and Saturday. E shores remain small through the near term, but will see increasing short period action as trades strengthen mid-week.

Fire weather

Wind speeds and afternoon minimum humidity levels will likely remain below critical fire weather thresholds this week. Unstable conditions will produce increasing wet weather trends across the state into Saturday. Locally heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during this time period. Temperature inversion heights near Maui and the Big Island will range from the 7,000 to 8,000 feet elevation range today.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!