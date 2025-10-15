Maui News

‘Talking ʻŌpala’ seminar returns to discuss recycling efforts on Maui, Oct. 21

October 15, 2025, 9:00 AM HST
Event flyer. (Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui)

Mālama Maui Nui’s Talking ʻŌpala Environmental Speaker Series returns this month with a focus on “Recycling Efforts on Maui.” The fourth session of the series will take place on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Maui Ballroom in Wailea.

The event will spotlight local recycling efforts — from e-waste to household used cooking oil to metals, and everything in between. Featured speakers include representatives from Pacific Biodiesel, Maui E-Opala (Electronic Recycling), Hammerhead Metals Recycling and E-H International.

Participants will learn about current recycling programs and challenges on Maui and discover practical ways to responsibly dispose of e-waste. The event also provides a chance to connect with community sustainability leaders and others committed to protecting the island environment.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their electronic waste (e-waste) to the event, where a drop-off station will accept items such as computers, laptops, cell phones, tablets, printers, small household electronics, cords and cables.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, Oct. 21
Time: 5 – 6 p.m.
Location: Four Seasons Resort Maui Ballroom, Wailea

